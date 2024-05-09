MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEIP. TheStreet cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

