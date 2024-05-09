American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

