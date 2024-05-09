Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CFO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Landsittel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $1,205,570.52.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,003 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $453,722.07.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.31.

View Our Latest Report on BPMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.