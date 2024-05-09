Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $34.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Get Cohu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cohu

Cohu Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.