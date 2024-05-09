Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

DYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $25.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,020.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,020.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,631,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,672,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,875,432 shares of company stock valued at $44,368,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

