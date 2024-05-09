Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $260.11

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $188.43 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average is $219.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

