NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,573 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6,866.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 926,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 913,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $21.96 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

