Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Sells $1,294,188.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

