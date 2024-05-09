Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells 15,753 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $313.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.18. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 871.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

