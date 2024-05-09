StockNews.com Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th.

AXGN opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $301,670.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $301,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $35,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $928,054. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AxoGen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

