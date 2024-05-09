DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Lowered to $24.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

DMC Global Stock Performance

DMC Global stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $268.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.59.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 722.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

