Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tami Rosen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,818 shares in the company, valued at $301,724.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Sanjiv Das acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $240,224.39. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,099,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 194,073 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 551,520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

