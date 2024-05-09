Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
Culp stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.27.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.