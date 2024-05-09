Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.34%. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after buying an additional 365,461 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after buying an additional 533,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

