TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193,545 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $48,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,023.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 181,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $212.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.72 and its 200-day moving average is $206.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

