Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Orthofix Medical in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orthofix Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OFIX. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $557.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,916,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,434,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after buying an additional 1,042,253 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 636,000 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $6,740,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $6,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

