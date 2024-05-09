Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BASFY. Redburn Atlantic raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Basf Trading Down 1.6 %
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Basf will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Basf Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.
About Basf
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
