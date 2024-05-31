Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.33.

NYSE:CRM opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,070 shares of company stock worth $179,662,826. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 476.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

