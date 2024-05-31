Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.18, but opened at $64.32. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 1,787,038 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

