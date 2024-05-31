Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 640,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 675.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 415,641 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.19. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

