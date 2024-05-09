enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

EU opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $857.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.07. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.04.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that enCore Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 2,626,395 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

