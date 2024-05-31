Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.535-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.81.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.