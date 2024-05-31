Robert W. Baird Trims Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Target Price to $4.50

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Duluth Stock Down 1.5 %

DLTH opened at $3.96 on Friday. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $122.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,587 shares in the company, valued at $576,158.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

