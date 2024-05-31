Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.33.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,070 shares of company stock valued at $179,662,826. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

