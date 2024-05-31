Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,180 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:C opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.