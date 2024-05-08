Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Matthews International Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Matthews International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Matthews International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Matthews International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

See Also

