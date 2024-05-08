Arhaus (ARHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Arhaus has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ARHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARHS

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.