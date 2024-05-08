Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

