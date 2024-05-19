Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 27,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $208.08. 35,219,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $195.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

