Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38.27 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00005390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $378.21 million and approximately $38.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.82 or 0.04611165 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00053528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003315 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,156,793 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

