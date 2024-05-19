Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,700,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The stock has a market cap of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $24,375,791. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.