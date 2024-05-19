Arjuna Capital Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 560.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Visa by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.73. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

