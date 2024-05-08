Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

