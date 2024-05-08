2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

Get 2U alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWOU

2U Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.