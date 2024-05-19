NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 410 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Oshkosh by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 35,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.96. 390,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,941. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

