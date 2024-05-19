NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 464 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

AEP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.67. 2,908,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.