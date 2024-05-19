Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,246. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
