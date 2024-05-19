The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,350. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.