NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,766. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

