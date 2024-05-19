NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after buying an additional 57,493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.75. 407,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,582. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.68.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

