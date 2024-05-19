SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,916,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 227,419 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.