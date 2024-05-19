New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 445,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 84,969 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,479,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 601.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

