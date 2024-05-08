Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

