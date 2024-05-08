Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tellurian Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Tellurian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 129.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

