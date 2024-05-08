Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of SBSW opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
