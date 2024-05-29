SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $218.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

