Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Sanofi by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sanofi by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,618,000 after buying an additional 346,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanofi by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after buying an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $14,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

