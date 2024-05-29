SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.0 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,385.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,251.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,215.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $745.45 and a 12-month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

