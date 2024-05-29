Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

