Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 621 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3 %

PWR opened at $279.64 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.34.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,034. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.